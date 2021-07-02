DH Evening Brief: July 2, 2021

Pregnant women can now register on Co-WIN, walk in for Covid-19 vaccine: Health Ministry
Pregnant women in India are now eligible to get vaccinated against Covid with the union health ministry Friday giving the approval based on recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).Read more
Involvement of Pakistan in drone attack on IAF station cannot be ruled out: J&K DGP
The involvement of Pakistan in the drone attack on an Air Force station here cannot be ruled out as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terrorist group based out of that country, is strongly suspected to be behind it, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Friday. Read more
'Does he not read?': Health Minister Harsh Vardhan slams Rahul Gandhi over vaccine tweet
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday hit back at Rahul Gandhi, who raised questions on the availability of Covid-19 vaccines across the country. Read more
Second wave of Covid-19 not over yet, cannot lower guard, says Centre
The government on Friday stressed on vaccination and following Covid-19 protocols as it noted that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. Read more
Ruckus in West Bengal Assembly; Governor Jagdeep Dhankar forced to cut short speech
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to cut short his inaugural address to the newly constituted state assembly amid ruckus by opposition BJP over post-poll violence in the state. Read more
Mystery surrounds loud sound that rattled Bengaluru as officials rule out earthquake
A loud sound rattled windows and shocked residents in parts of south and south west Bengaluru with officials ruling out an earthquake though there was no clarity on whether the sound was a sonic boom. Read more
DH Deciphers | Friendly vs rogue drone: How are they differentiated and tackled?
The drone attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu on June 27 has brought into focus the security threat from the skies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently chaired a meeting to recast India’s policy for unmanned aerial systems, promising to tighten the rules and frame response strategies to tackle rogue drones. Read more
UP lawyers appear for virtual hearings in vests, with face packs on; Allahabad HC issues warning
Making a mockery of virtual court hearings, being conducted due to the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh lawyers were found arguing while wearing T-shirts, from marketplaces, while riding their scooters and even wearing face packs. This triggered a sharp rebuke from the Allahabad High Court. Read more
Explained: When is the US war in Afghanistan really over?
For Afghans the answer is clear but grim: no time soon. An emboldened Taliban insurgency is making battlefield gains, and prospective peace talks are stalled. Some fear that once foreign forces are gone, Afghanistan will dive deeper into civil war. Though degraded, an Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State extremist network also lurks. Read more
Experts question if WHO should lead Covid-19 origins probe
As the World Health Organization draws up plans for the next phase of its probe of how the coronavirus pandemic started, an increasing number of scientists say the UN agency it isn't up to the task and shouldn't be the one to investigate. Read more
How well do Covid-19 vaccines work in the real world?
Many Australians will be weighing up whether to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is widely available, or to wait for Pfizer later in the year. Read more
In Pics | What is a 'Heat Dome'? Everything you need to know
The National Weather Service issued another excessive-heat warning for much of Washington state and Oregon that will remain in effect until June 27. Here is what you need to know about these heat waves. See Pics
