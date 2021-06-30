DH Evening Brief: June 30, 2021

Remove all 'pornographic and obscene' content in a week: NCW to Twitter
A "deeply perturbed" National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday asked Twitter to remove "all pornographic and obscene" content from its platform within a week while instructing Delhi Police to investigate and take appropriate legal action. Read more
Bring on record original video, statement made on allopathy: SC to Ramdev
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Yoga guru Baba Ramdev to file his original video and the transcript of the statement made on allopathy, which led to filing of multiple FIRs against him.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Ramdev, contended before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana that everyone has freedom of speech. His client has nothing against doctors, and he is entitled to have his views on allopathy. Read more
Seers divided on corruption allegations against Ram Temple Trust
Seers in Ayodhya appear to be sharply divided on allegations of corruption in land purchases against the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple.While a section of the seers, mostly those owing allegiance to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has extended support to the Trust, another section of seers has demanded a thorough probe into the charges. Read more
Frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia to kin of Covid-19 victims, SC tells Centre
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Prime Minister-headed National Disaster Management Authority failed in its statutory duty to pay ex-gratiato families of those who died of Covid-19. Read more
Covid-19: Ban on international flights extended till July 31
The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till July 31, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday."However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) added. Read more
Namma Metro to operate from 7 am to 6 pm from tomorrow
Namma Metro trains will run from 7 am to 6 pm and the token system will be reintroduced starting from July 1.
Ever since unlock measures came into force on June 21, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been running trains for limited hours 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening. Read more
Brazil suspends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin order over graft allegations
The Brazilian government on Wednesday announced temporary suspension of its 20 million dose Covid-19 vaccine contract with Bharat Biotech following allegations of irregularities in the deal, with the Indian drug maker insisting that it has not received any advance payments. Read more
'Underreporting of deaths not new phenomenon in India'
Amid the debate over underreporting of Covid fatalities, economists at SBI on Wednesday said that shortfall in reporting deaths is not a new phenomenon in India.One of the prime reasons for the underreporting is because many of the demises happen without any medical attention and hence, ramping up the health infrastructure is the key to manage the jigsaw, they said. Read more
In Pics | A look at Raj Kaushal's works as director-producer
The news of Raj Kaushal’s demise has sent shockwaves into the film fraternity. The director-producer Raj Kaushal passed away in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. Kaushal was happily married to actor-host Mandira Bedi. The couple has two children, son Vir and daughter Tara. Here we take a look at his works as director and producer - In Pics
Walmart, Amazon haven’t learned their place in India
The list of what e-commerce platforms aren’t allowed to do in India has been growing for some time, but the latest prohibition on flash sales has simply gone too far. If the rules get implemented, the entire business model of Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. could come unstuck before their investments in a market of 1.4 billion people can grow to a rewarding size. Read more
Meet the world's oldest living man
Emilio Flores Marquez from Puerto Rico has become the world's oldest living man at an age of 112 years and 326 days old, Guinness World Records announced on Wednesday.Marquez, who was born in Carolina, east of the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan in 1908, was recognised by Guinness and awarded a certificate at his home just a few miles (kilometres) from his birthplace. Read more
Remove all 'pornographic and obscene' content in a week: NCW to Twitter
A "deeply perturbed" National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday asked Twitter to remove "all pornographic and obscene" content from its platform within a week while instructing Delhi Police to investigate and take appropriate legal action. Read more
Bring on record original video, statement made on allopathy: SC to Ramdev
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Yoga guru Baba Ramdev to file his original video and the transcript of the statement made on allopathy, which led to filing of multiple FIRs against him.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Ramdev, contended before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana that everyone has freedom of speech. His client has nothing against doctors, and he is entitled to have his views on allopathy. Read more
Seers divided on corruption allegations against Ram Temple Trust
Seers in Ayodhya appear to be sharply divided on allegations of corruption in land purchases against the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple.While a section of the seers, mostly those owing allegiance to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has extended support to the Trust, another section of seers has demanded a thorough probe into the charges. Read more
Frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia to kin of Covid-19 victims, SC tells Centre
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Prime Minister-headed National Disaster Management Authority failed in its statutory duty to pay ex-gratiato families of those who died of Covid-19. Read more
Covid-19: Ban on international flights extended till July 31
The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till July 31, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday."However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) added. Read more
Namma Metro to operate from 7 am to 6 pm from tomorrow
Namma Metro trains will run from 7 am to 6 pm and the token system will be reintroduced starting from July 1.
Ever since unlock measures came into force on June 21, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been running trains for limited hours 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening. Read more
Brazil suspends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin order over graft allegations
The Brazilian government on Wednesday announced temporary suspension of its 20 million dose Covid-19 vaccine contract with Bharat Biotech following allegations of irregularities in the deal, with the Indian drug maker insisting that it has not received any advance payments. Read more
'Underreporting of deaths not new phenomenon in India'
Amid the debate over underreporting of Covid fatalities, economists at SBI on Wednesday said that shortfall in reporting deaths is not a new phenomenon in India.One of the prime reasons for the underreporting is because many of the demises happen without any medical attention and hence, ramping up the health infrastructure is the key to manage the jigsaw, they said. Read more
In Pics | A look at Raj Kaushal's works as director-producer
The news of Raj Kaushal’s demise has sent shockwaves into the film fraternity. The director-producer Raj Kaushal passed away in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. Kaushal was happily married to actor-host Mandira Bedi. The couple has two children, son Vir and daughter Tara. Here we take a look at his works as director and producer - In Pics
Walmart, Amazon haven’t learned their place in India
The list of what e-commerce platforms aren’t allowed to do in India has been growing for some time, but the latest prohibition on flash sales has simply gone too far. If the rules get implemented, the entire business model of Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. could come unstuck before their investments in a market of 1.4 billion people can grow to a rewarding size. Read more
Meet the world's oldest living man
Emilio Flores Marquez from Puerto Rico has become the world's oldest living man at an age of 112 years and 326 days old, Guinness World Records announced on Wednesday.Marquez, who was born in Carolina, east of the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan in 1908, was recognised by Guinness and awarded a certificate at his home just a few miles (kilometres) from his birthplace. Read more