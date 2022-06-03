DH Evening Brief: Karnataka hijab row erupts again; Kashmiri Pandits prepare for 1990-like exodus

Rajya Sabha not a 'last gift' of the Gandhis to loyalists
The trouble for the Congress Rajya Sabha candidates has begun surfacing in Rajasthan, Haryana and even Maharashtra. In Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Tribal Party has announced that its two legislators would be boycotting the Rajya Sabha polls.
Hijab-clad students of University College demand 'justice', give ultimatum of 2 days
Mangalore University Students Coordination Committee (Vidyarthi Samanvaya Samithi) has demanded Mangalore University and the constituent college of Mangalore University,University Collegeto give "justice" to the students who have been denied permission to attend classes wearing headscarves at University College in Mangaluru.
Govt employees protest for second day, seek transfer from Kashmir
A group of government employees, mostly teachers, staged a sit-in here for the second day on Friday to press for their transfer from Kashmir to their home districts in the Jammu region following a string of targeted killings by terrorists in Kashmir.
Tech firms say Indian cyber rules risk creating 'environment of fear'
Indian cybersecurity rules due to come into force later this month will create an "environment of fear rather than trust", a body representing top tech companies has warned the government, calling for a one-year delay before the rules take effect.
Lawrence Bishnoi claims 'rivalry' with Moosewala, tells cops his gang members killed singer
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has told investigators that his gang's members, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, hatched a conspiracy and killed Sidhu Moosewala, officials said on Friday.
New York passes bill to halt Bitcoin mining for 2 years, 'grim day' for Blockchain
In bad news for Bitcoin and Blockchain lovers, the New York State on Friday passed a bill to halt new permits for certain fossil fuel power plants to be used in Bitcoin mining.
