DH Evening Brief: March 7, 2022

PM Modi speaks to Putin; seeks safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine's Sumy at earliest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed to him the importance of the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine's Sumy at the earliest, official sources said.
China, India should be partners, not rivals, says Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi
China and India have encountered "some setbacks" in recent years which do not serve the fundamental interests of the two countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday as he called for managing boundary differences through consultation, actively seeking a "fair and equitable" settlement.
Weeks after arresting former Group Operating Officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Sunday arrested former National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in a co-location scam case.
Shane Warne created magic but wouldn't say he is the greatest spinner, says Sunil Gavaskar
Batting icon Sunil Gavaskar feels the late Shane Warne sent down "magic deliveries" during his career and mastered a difficult craft but the legendary Australian wasn't the greatest spinner of all time as his performance in India was "pretty ordinary."
UP polls: Ending reservation or creating a welfare state?
A vital subtext to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Uttar Pradesh story is the debate on whether the distribution of free rations on a vast scale can be seen as a prototype of a welfare state on the lines of what exists in Tamil Nadu
The Ukraine war’s impact on global supply chains could force Reserve bank of India to raise its inflation forecast, but may leave little scope for it to tighten monetary policy amid a deteriorating global growth outlook, according to economists.
In Pics | Russian billionaires’ wealth crunch amid Ukraine-Russia crisis
Businessmen in Russia have seen a sharp decline in their wealth ever since their country started attacking Ukraine on February 23. In mere two weeks of the Russia-Ukraine war, the net worth of these big business tycoons witnessed a dip of $88 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of March 3, 2022.
