DH Evening Brief: May 18, 2021

BJP fishes out 'Congress toolkit' used to dent PM Modi's image; Oppn calls it fake
The BJP on Tuesday mounted a massive attack on the Congress, slamming the Opposition party for allegedly attemptingto dent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image with the help of what it called “Congress toolkit”. Read more
Never exported Covid-19 vaccine at cost of people in India: Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawallaon Tuesday said that the institute has never exported Covid-19 vaccines at the cost of the people in India and reiterated the commitment to the vaccination drive in India. Read more
K K Shailaja out of new Kerala cabinet, Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law among all-new faces
Kerala's popular health minister K K Shailaja has been denied a second term in Pinarayi Vijayan's new ministry in Kerala, while Vijayan's son-in-law and DYFI national president Mohammed Riyas, and CPI(M) acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan's wife R Bindu are among the all new CPI(M) faces in the cabinet to be sworn-in on Thursday. Read more
Paediatric Covid Centres to come up for children in Karnataka
Paediatric Covid Care Centres will be set up in each district as there are fears that children will be the worst-hit during the third wave of Covid-19, Karnataka Women & Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said Tuesday. Read more
Have to pay attention to rural, remote regions in second Covid-19 wave: PM Modi
In the backdrop of the government facing flak from Opposition-ruled states on vaccine availability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said attempts were being made to provide a 15-day advance schedule of the vaccination programme to states to give them enough time to prepare, assuring that all efforts were being made to rampup the Covid-19 vaccine supply. Read more
Had last meal 3 days ago: Survivors on tug amid Cyclone
“We had our last meal on May 15. After that we could not eat anything. We had little water and food on board,” said survivors on board the tug ‘Coromandel Supporter IX’ that found itself facing Cyclone Tauktae's assault, during their interaction with Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V. Read more
Spanish study finds giving Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine jab after AstraZeneca is safe and effective
A Spanish study on mixing Covid-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose ofPfizer's drug to people who already received a first shot ofAstraZenecavaccine is highly safe and effective, preliminary results showed on Tuesday. Read more
