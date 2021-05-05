DH Evening Brief: May 5, 2021

Two killed, several injured after explosion at UP's oxygen plant
At least two people were killed and several were injured after a blast occurred at an oxygen plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, according to multiple media reports. Read more
No poor to go without food grains in May-June: Centre
The Centre on Wednesday said no poor family would suffer for want of foodgrains due to disruptions, over the next two months, as India battles the surge in Covid-19 infections. The government had announced that it would provide five kg free foodgrains per poor person over and above their entitlements under the National Food Security Act during May and June – when several states have put local restrictions on movement and shut down work to fight rising Covid-19 cases. Read more
Awaiting PM’s directions, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on full-fledged lockdown
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he was awaiting directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether or not a full-fledged lockdown should be imposed in the state to bring Covid-19 under control.Read more
Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached
Air travel and food delivery likely exposed players and staff to Covid-19, revealing cracks in the league’s bio-bubble, and forcing organisers to put the Indian Premier League on hold indefinitely. The cash-rich cricket tournament suffered a major blow that could cost the BCCI over Rs 2,000 crore after multiple players, including Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals’ Amit Mishra, tested positive despite a bio-bubble in place to protect players from the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Read more
Two Indian delegates at G7 meeting test positive for Covid-19, schedule modified
Two members of the small delegation accompanying External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the UK have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to rework his official schedule here. "Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases," Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday. Read more
S&P slashes India's GDP growth forecast to 9.8% for this fiscal
S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday slashed India's GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to 9.8 per cent saying the second Covid wave may derail a budding recovery in the economy and credit conditions.The US-based rating agency in March had an 11 per cent GDP growth forecast for India for the April 2021-March 2022 fiscal, on account of a fast economic reopening and fiscal stimulus.Read more
As Covid-19 rages, rural India gasps for breath
Weakened by fever and gasping for breath, 47-year-old Vinod Kumar died in an ambulance more than 60 km (35 miles) from his home in Bihar, far from the big cities at the centre of the nation's devastating Covid-19 crisis. His death last week followed a frantic journey and dozens of phone calls by desperate relatives in search of a hospital bed and oxygen supplies, as a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases exposes the limitations of health facilities in the countryside. Read more
Mamata Banerjee takes oath as CM of West Bengal for third straight term
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for a third consecutive term. Mamata, who became the 21st Chief Minister of the state,was administered the oath of office by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan in a sombre and brief ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Read more
