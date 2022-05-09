DH Evening Brief | Sri Lanka PM resigns amid furore; Bulldozers reach Shaheen Bagh and spark protests

Protestors at Shaheen Bagh detained for blocking bulldozers during demolition drive
Delhi police on Monday detained several people, including political party workers, for staging a 'dharna' and blocking the bulldozers in the Shaheen Bagh area, where the Municipal Corporation launched an anti-encroachment drive.
Centre urges SC not to examine validity of sedition law, says it will re-examine provision
The Centre Monday told the Supreme Court not to invest time in examining the validity of sedition law as it has decided to go for re-consideration of the provisions by a “competent forum”. The Centre also said it was cognizant of various views, and concerns about civil liberties while being committed to protecting the “sovereignty and integrity of this great nation”.
Don't come here straight, go to HC: SC tells petitioners on Shaheen Bagh demolition
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea by CPI(M) against removal of illegal structures at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, saying it cannot interfere at the behest of the political party and the affected party may approach the High Court.
Navneet Rana, husband to approach PM Modi against 'ill-treatment' in jail by Maharashtra authorities
Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi on Monday said they will approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of their alleged ill-treatment by Maharashtra authorities when the couple was in jail recently.
Indian buyers grab discounted Russian LNG shunned by rest of world
India’s liquefied natural gas importers are purchasing extra volumes from Russia at a discount as most other spot buyers shun the fuel.
Companies including Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. and GAIL India Ltd. recently bought several LNG spot shipments from Russia at prices below prevailing market rates, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. They may purchase more as long as the Russian fuel remains cheaper than rival suppliers, the people said, who requested anonymity to discuss private details.
Slamming the Indian raids on Chinese technology brand Xiaomi, Chinese state media outlet Global Times has said that the impression that Chinese and other foreign companies could be intentionally targeted and suppressed isn't something good or favourable for India.
The recently concluded tour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mastermind Amit Shah was a 'combo' exercise in 'killing it' in West Bengal. His agenda was to make inroads into Mamata Banerjee's bastion and kickstart the battle of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, after his strategy and Narendra Modi's performance failed in 2021.
Putin evokes World War Two triumph to urge victory in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War Two to inspire his army fighting in Ukraine, but offered no new road map to victory and acknowledged the cost in Russian soldiers' lives.
Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as Sri Lankan PM amid protests
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned Monday after dozens of people were hospitalised when his supporters armed with sticks and clubs attacked protestors.
Read more
Protestors at Shaheen Bagh detained for blocking bulldozers during demolition drive
Delhi police on Monday detained several people, including political party workers, for staging a 'dharna' and blocking the bulldozers in the Shaheen Bagh area, where the Municipal Corporation launched an anti-encroachment drive.
Read more
Centre urges SC not to examine validity of sedition law, says it will re-examine provision
The Centre Monday told the Supreme Court not to invest time in examining the validity of sedition law as it has decided to go for re-consideration of the provisions by a “competent forum”. The Centre also said it was cognizant of various views, and concerns about civil liberties while being committed to protecting the “sovereignty and integrity of this great nation”.
Read more
Don't come here straight, go to HC: SC tells petitioners on Shaheen Bagh demolition
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea by CPI(M) against removal of illegal structures at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, saying it cannot interfere at the behest of the political party and the affected party may approach the High Court.
Read more
Navneet Rana, husband to approach PM Modi against 'ill-treatment' in jail by Maharashtra authorities
Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi on Monday said they will approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of their alleged ill-treatment by Maharashtra authorities when the couple was in jail recently.
Read more
Indian buyers grab discounted Russian LNG shunned by rest of world
India’s liquefied natural gas importers are purchasing extra volumes from Russia at a discount as most other spot buyers shun the fuel.
Companies including Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. and GAIL India Ltd. recently bought several LNG spot shipments from Russia at prices below prevailing market rates, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. They may purchase more as long as the Russian fuel remains cheaper than rival suppliers, the people said, who requested anonymity to discuss private details.
Read more
Chinese state media slams ED crackdown on Xiaomi
Slamming the Indian raids on Chinese technology brand Xiaomi, Chinese state media outlet Global Times has said that the impression that Chinese and other foreign companies could be intentionally targeted and suppressed isn't something good or favourable for India.
Read more
Amit Shah in Bengal: Spite does not win hearts
The recently concluded tour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mastermind Amit Shah was a 'combo' exercise in 'killing it' in West Bengal. His agenda was to make inroads into Mamata Banerjee's bastion and kickstart the battle of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, after his strategy and Narendra Modi's performance failed in 2021.
Read more
Putin evokes World War Two triumph to urge victory in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War Two to inspire his army fighting in Ukraine, but offered no new road map to victory and acknowledged the cost in Russian soldiers' lives.
Read more