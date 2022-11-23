DH Evening Brief: SC asks Centre for file on appointment of Arun Goel as CEC; Shraddha's old letter to cops raises eyebrows
updated: Nov 23 2022, 18:21 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Was there any 'hanky panky': SC asks Centre to give file related to appointment of EC Arun Goel
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph said it wants to know whether there was any "hanky panky" in Goel's appointment as election commissioner as he was only recently given voluntary retirement from service.
'Aftab will kill and cut me into pieces': Shraddha Walkar's SOS to police
Call centre employee Shraddha Walkar had two years ago complained to police in Maharashtra that her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala, who is accused of brutally murdering her, tried to kill her and she feared he would cut her into pieces and throw her away, an official said here on Wednesday.
After massage video, new clip shows Satyendar Jain getting proper food in jail
After CCTV footage emerged of Satyendar Jain getting a massage from a rape accused, fresh videos of the jailed Delhi Minister emerged on Wednesday that showed him having uncooked vegetables and fruits in his cell in Tihar Jail.
UK top court rules against Scottish independence referendum plan
The UK Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government's campaign to break away from the Unit...
The shooting came three days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado late on Saturday, killing five people and wounding 17. Earlier in the year, the country was shaken by the deaths of 21 when a gunman stormed an elementary schoolin Uvalde, Texas. Read more
India's Data Protection Bill has a privacy problem
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill that’s open to public comments is much shorter than its now-abandoned predecessor. It’s also a more forceful attempt to legislate a Chinese-style surveillance state in the world’s largest democracy —something that will disappoint the country’s liberals, upset trading partners by turning data into a potential tool of foreign policy, and cause the West and India to drift further apart ideologically.
On Tuesday, Kumaraswamy, while getting into his car, was recorded on video referring to Kumar with an expletive. This happened in the Srinivaspur assembly constituency that Kumar, a former Speaker, represents.
Speaking to mediapersons after chairing a review meeting in Mangaluru, the Minister said that the NIA and other central agencies have been working with the Karnataka police in connection with the Mangaluru blast from day one.
Camaraderie and amity over cups of tea: Eatery on graveyard shows the way
To the outsider, the idea of an eatery built on a Muslim graveyard, run by a Muslim, serving pure vegetarian food and frequented by all communities seems an anomaly. Not so for its customers though, many who believe that Lucky is actually lucky for t...
Tharoor’s ‘Malabar tour’ creating ripples in Kerala Congress, but all not easy for him
Shashi Tharoor’s so-called whirlwind ‘Malabar tour’ has turned up heat among the party’s jittery state leaders who fear that the senior MP will soon eat up the substantial space they own in the leadership, if given an obstacle-free passage.
Assam CM says Rahul Gandhi looks like Saddam Hussein; Congress terms him 'petty troll'
During a public rally in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Sarma said, "I just saw that his looks have also changed. I said in a TV interview a few days back that there is nothing wrong with his new look. But if you have to change the looks, at least make it like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or even Jawaharlal Nehru will do. It is better if helooks like Gandhiji. But why is your face turning into Saddam Hussein?"
