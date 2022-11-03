Evening Brief: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan injured in gun attack; Three-way poll contest in Gujarat
Evening Brief: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan injured in gun attack; Three-way poll contest in Gujarat
updated: Nov 03 2022, 18:49 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan suffers bullet injury on leg as assailants open fire on his vehicle
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was injured on Thursday when an unidentified gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province, but he was out of danger, media reports said.
Battleground Gujarat: Three-way poll contest in bipolar state politics, all eyes on AAP
Long caught between two polarities, Gujarat’s electoral field has expanded to include a third party with the Aam Aadmi Party challenging the ruling BJP as well as the opposition Congress that has lost ground but still has significant presence.
Elon Musk agrees to restore Twitter content moderation tools this week
Twitter Inc.’s new owner Elon Musk promised civil rights leaders he will restore content moderation tools that had been blocked for some staff by the end of the week, according to three leaders who met with Musk on Monday.
The hundreds of South Korean and American warplanes simulating attacks during drills are most likely what led North Korea to test a record number of missiles this week, experts say, but Pyongyang may also be turning up the heat before anuclear test.
UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women
A hospital electrician serving a full-life sentence in Britain for murdering two women and sexually abusing corpses in mortuaries on Thursday admitted defiling a further 23 dead women.
WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit increased to 32
WhatsApp seems to be on a roll these days. After releasing three privacy security features such as the option to hide online status, screenshot blocking for view once messages and an option to leave the group without notifying other members, the Meta-owned company has announced several new features to its messenger app.
Why is North Korea testing so many missiles?
From Morbi to Bilkis Bano: Main issues in the Gujarat Assembly polls
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s enduring sway to dissatisfaction over inflation and unemployment, here are the 10 factors expected to play a role in elections to the 182-member Gujarat assembly.
Bank of England makes historic rate hike despite 'very challenging' outlook
The Bank of England raised interest rates to 3 per cent on Thursday from 2.25 per cent, its biggest rate rise since 1989 as it warned of a "very challenging" outlook for the economy.
