DH Evening Brief: BJP wins big in bypolls, TRS bags Munugode; RBI says cash with public almost double since demonetisation

Reliance India's best employer, in global top 20: Forbes
Reliance Industries, the country's largest company by revenues, profits and market value, is India's best employer and the world's 20th best firm to work with, according to Forbes' World's Best Employers rankings 2022.
ICC T20 World Cup: India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs; finish top of table
India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the last Super-12 match at an energetic MCG, in front of a crowd of over 82,000. With this, the men in blue finished top of the group with 8 points, above arch-rivals Pakistan.
For greater transparency, EC pushes for reducing candidates' cash expenditure limit from Rs 10K to Rs 2K
The Election Commission has proposed reducing the amount a candidate contesting polls can pay in cash for campaign-related expenditure from the existing Rs 10,000 to Rs 2,000 to make their transactions more transparent, sources said.
Elon Musk's decision to pull Twitter off the stock market allows him to make major changes quickly, but it also takes the company more heavily into debt, a risky choice for a money-losing business.It is a long-established strategy with notable successes and failures, from computer manufacturer Dell (a success) to toy stores Toys "R" Us (a failure).
Support for rapist 'godman' indicative of systemic failure
A plea has been filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court for cancelling the 40-day parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a rape convict. The fate of the plea is not known at the moment, but even if the godman's'freedom' is curtailed, it will not dent his popularity.
The already dark, murky world of Pakistan's 'deep state' and fractious domestic politics will descend into further turmoil interspersed with intrigue following the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan on November 3.
Bypolls: BJP bags Adampur, Gola Gokarannath, Gopalganj, RJD wins Mokama
The BJP on Sunday won three seats in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while the RJD retained the Mokama assembly seat in the bypolls to seven assembly constituencies in six states.
TRS defeats BJP in Telangana's Munugode bypolls
TRS leader Prabhakar Reddy has wonMunugode seat by defeating BJP's Rajagopal Reddy.
Cash with public almost double of 2016 levels, 6 years after demonetisation: RBI
Currency with the public has jumped to a new high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore as of October 21, illustrating that cash usage is still robust even six years after the demonetisation move.
COP27 summit opens as world races against climate clock
The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt after a year of extreme weather disasters that have fuelled calls for wealthy industrialised nations to compensate poorer countries.
By taking Twitter private, Musk makes daring bet
Tax the rich; pre-poll giveaways not a way to help the poor: Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee
Pre-electoral giveaways are not the best ways to help the poor and this needs to be disciplined, says Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee.
Attack on Imran: Pakistan again at crossroads
