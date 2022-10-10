DH Evening Brief: Mulayam, always the 'Netaji' for his supporters, no more; Several dead as blasts rock Ukraine

Several dead as blasts rock multiple Ukrainian cities
Explosions on Monday rocked multiple cities across Ukraine, including missile strikes on the capital Kyiv for the first time in months, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a “terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.
Bernanke, Diamond, Philip win Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences
Former Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke along with Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig won the 2022 Nobel Economics Prize "for research on banks and financial crises", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
PM Modi launches veiled attack on Jawaharlal Nehru over Kashmir
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel resolved issues of merger of other princely states, but “one person” could not resolve the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, in a veiled attack on India's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Read more
Moscow will respond forcefully to Ukrainian attacks, says Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine had carried out "terrorist acts" against Russia and pledged to react forcefully if they continued.
With 2024 in mind, Tejashwi calls for Opposition unity over individual egos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday asked Opposition parties to join hands in fighting the BJP, saying they have to decide if they are with the the ruling party or against it as he and his father Lalu Prasad launched a stinging attack on the Modi government.
Uddhav-led Sena moves Delhi HC against poll symbol freeze
TheUddhavThackeray-led Shiv Sena faction Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the order of Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the party name and election symbol. Read more
West didn't supply weapons to India for decades: EAM
India has a substantial inventory of Soviet and Russian-origin weapons because the Western countries opted a military dictatorship in the region as its preferred partner and did not supply weapons to New Delhi for decades, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.
'Not doing charity': Supreme Court raps Rajasthan over Covid-19 ex-gratia
The Supreme Court on Monday rapped the Rajasthan government over its "unsatisfactory" affidavit enumerating steps on payment of ex-gratia to family members of those who died of Covid-19, and said it was not doing any charity.
Mulayam, who was always 'Netaji' to his supporters, no more
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82.
Read more
Several dead as blasts rock multiple Ukrainian cities
Explosions on Monday rocked multiple cities across Ukraine, including missile strikes on the capital Kyiv for the first time in months, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a “terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.
Read more
Bernanke, Diamond, Philip win Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences
Former Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke along with Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig won the 2022 Nobel Economics Prize "for research on banks and financial crises", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
Read more
PM Modi launches veiled attack on Jawaharlal Nehru over Kashmir
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel resolved issues of merger of other princely states, but “one person” could not resolve the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, in a veiled attack on India's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Read more
Moscow will respond forcefully to Ukrainian attacks, says Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine had carried out "terrorist acts" against Russia and pledged to react forcefully if they continued.
Read more
With 2024 in mind, Tejashwi calls for Opposition unity over individual egos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday asked Opposition parties to join hands in fighting the BJP, saying they have to decide if they are with the the ruling party or against it as he and his father Lalu Prasad launched a stinging attack on the Modi government.
Read more
Uddhav-led Sena moves Delhi HC against poll symbol freeze
TheUddhavThackeray-led Shiv Sena faction Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the order of Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the party name and election symbol. Read more
West didn't supply weapons to India for decades: EAM
India has a substantial inventory of Soviet and Russian-origin weapons because the Western countries opted a military dictatorship in the region as its preferred partner and did not supply weapons to New Delhi for decades, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.
Read more
'Not doing charity': Supreme Court raps Rajasthan over Covid-19 ex-gratia
The Supreme Court on Monday rapped the Rajasthan government over its "unsatisfactory" affidavit enumerating steps on payment of ex-gratia to family members of those who died of Covid-19, and said it was not doing any charity.
Read more