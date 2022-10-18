DH Evening Brief: 7 Kedarnath pilgrims dead in helicopter crash; Roger Binny appointed 36th BCCI president
DH Evening Brief: 7 Kedarnath pilgrims dead in helicopter crash; Roger Binny appointed 36th BCCI president
updated: Oct 18 2022, 16:59 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
7 killed after helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes
A helicopter ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi crashed into a hill due to poor visibility on Tuesday, killing all six pilgrims and the pilot on the spot. Read more
Roger Binny appointed 36th BCCI president, takes over from Sourav Ganguly
World Cup winner Roger Binny was on Tuesday elected as the 36th president of the BCCI, taking over from Sourav Ganguy to run the world's richest cricket board. Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at its AGM (Annual General Meeting) alongside Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the secretary for a second successive term. Read more
HC denies bail to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Umar Khalid in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.Umar Khalid was arrested two years ago in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi. Read more
Seven-month-old boy bitten by stray dog in Noida dies
A seven-month-old boy, who was mauled by a stray dog inside a posh group housing complexhas died, a society representative said on Tuesday. Read more
Hindu outfits launch campaign against Halal products in Karnataka
Right-wing Hindu organisations in Karnataka on Tuesday launched a campaign against Halal products ahead of the prominent Hindu festival of Deepavali, by staging demonstrations outside multinational food chain outlets. Read more
Commission names Sasikala, says investigation into Jayalalithaa's death must be ordered
The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission, which went into the circumstances that led to the hospitalisation and subsequent death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has recommended an investigation against V K Sasikala, physician K S Sivakumar, then Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan. Read more
India will play Asia Cup at neutral venue: Jay Shah on team visiting Pakistan
BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday made it clear that India will play Asia Cup next year at a neutral venue. The 2023 edition, which will be played in the 50 over format ahead of the ODI World Cup in India, has been allotted to Pakistan. Read more
Centre hikes wheat MSP by Rs 110 to Rs 2,125/quintal, mustard by Rs 400 to Rs 5,450/quintal
The government on Tuesday hiked the minimum support price for wheat by Rs 110 to Rs 2,125 per quintal and mustard by Rs 400 to Rs 5,450 per quintal for the current crop year to boost the production and income of the farmers. Read more
UK PM Liz Truss 'sorry' for economic plan, spending cuts to come
Prime Minister Liz Truss apologised for threatening Britain's economic stability after she was forced to scrap her vast tax-cutting plans and embark on a programme of "eye-watering" public spending cuts instead. Read more
In Pics | A week ahead of Diwali, Delhi-NCR air quality dips to 'poor'
With Diwali just around the corner, the air quality in Delhi-NCR dipped to 'poor' category as per the data released by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS). The AQI in Delhi will remain in the 'poor' category till October 19 and the subsequent six days. See photos here
