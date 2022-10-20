DH Evening Brief: Modi promises 10 lakh govt jobs; Thakur says chances of Indian team visiting Pak 'are not much'

  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 17:05 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
  •  

    PM Modi to launch drive to recruit 10 lakh people

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Rozgar Mela', a drive to recruit 10 lakh people, on October 22 via video-conference and appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates during the ceremony, the PMO said on Thursday. Read more

  •  

    Chances aren't much: Thakur on Indian team visiting Pak

    Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the Home Ministry will take a call on the Indian cricket team's travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year but feels chances of the players going across the border "aren't much". Read more

  •  

    Sourav Ganguly-BCCI row: TMC stokes Bengali sub-nationalism as BJP walks tightrope

    TheSourav Ganguly-BCCI episodehas brought Bengali sub-nationalism, which has gained strength in West Bengal politics since the growth of BJP in the state, back to the fore with the ruling TMC being the biggest beneficiary of the current issue and the saffron party walking a tightrope. Read more

  •  

    Qatar WC: Worker's kin told to give Rs 5L for his body

    The families of migrant workers who died during the construction of Qatar's stadiums for the 2022 World Cup lamented zero compensation payouts amidst several other grievances. Read more

  •  

    Miscreants symbolically bury J P Nadda in Telangana's Munugode

    In poll-bound Munugode's Nalgonda district, unidentified persons dug a grave andsymbolically buried BJP president J P Nadda, inviting sharp criticism from the saffron party. Read more

  •  

    Kerala woman to drive to Qatar to watch football World Cup

    Football and travel are two things this mother of five is crazy about. So, taking a solo trip in her four-wheeler to watch the FIFA World Cup in Qatar was just a spontaneous decision for Kerala woman Naaji Noushi, a homemaker from nearby Mahe. Read more

  •  

    BJP leader dubs Kejriwal 'anti-Hindu' over firecrackers ban in Delhi

    BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Thursday targetedthe Delhi government over the ban on bursting of firecrackers on Diwali in Delhi with a video of the supporters of newly-appointed ministerRaj Kumar Anandcelebrating by lightingfirecrackers at his residence. Read more

  •  

    What Putin's martial law in 4 annexed Ukraine regions mean

    Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesdayimposed martial lawin four Ukraine’s regions – Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – annexed by Russia. Read more

  •  

    MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to enter NFT market with FanCraze

    Former Team India captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli will launch their personal digital collectibles or NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Read more

  •  

    Telangana mulls proposal for sex offenders register

    Telangana minister KTRama Rao on Thursday agreed to a proposal for setting up a sex offendersregister in the state on the lines of the one in the US. Read more

  •  

    Lufthansa's Frankfurt-Bengaluru flight diverted to Istanbul lands at KIA after 45-hour delay

    Lufthansa's Frankfurt-Bengaluru flight that was diverted on Tuesday to Istanbul due to a medical emergency landed at the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday afternoon after over 45-hour delay. Read more