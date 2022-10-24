DH Evening Brief: Sunak inching closer to become UK PM; Kerala govt vs Guv row intensifies after CM's new salvo
DH Evening Brief: Sunak inching closer to become UK PM; Kerala govt vs Guv row intensifies after CM's new salvo
updated: Oct 24 2022, 17:03 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
If chosen, Rishi Sunak would be first UK PM of Indian origin
Rishi Sunak looks set to become Britain's next prime minister after his rival Boris Johnson quit the race, admitting that he could no longer unite their party following one of the most turbulent periods in British political history. Read more
Kerala govt vs Guv row intensifies after CM's new salvo
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that thedirectiveof Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that Vice-Chancellors of nine universities should resign by Monday need not be followed as the directive was 'unlawful'. Read more
Explained: Why India got 3 byes after Kohli was bowled in match vs Pakistan
An unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli led India to a stunning win over their traditional rivalPakistan to supercharge their bid for a first Twenty20 World Cup crown since 2007 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Read more
Former Biocon Vice-Chairman John Shaw passes away
John Shaw, the husband of Biocon head Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passed away on Monday, a company spokeswoman confirmed. The former vice-chairman of the biotech giant had stepped down from his position last year due to health concerns. Read more
'Biryani spices reducing male sex drive': TMC leader orders shutting down of shops in Bengal
Former North Bengal development minister Rabindra Nath Ghosh, who is currently the chairman of Trinamool Congress (TMC)-run Cooch Behar municipality, has directed closure of two unlicensed outlets selling biryani allegedly using spices that were reducing male sex drive. Read more
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari seen with TMC leaders in Birbhum, triggers speculation
The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari was seen with two TMC councillors of Suri municipality at a Kali temple here sparking off speculations. Read more
Three persons kill man after scuffle over 'staring' at one of them in Mumbai
A 28-year-old man was killed allegedly by three persons following a fight over staring at one of them in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday. Read more
Zuckerberg should focus on the midterms, not the Metaverse
You have to hand it to Mark Zuckerberg. In the face of criticism about the radical strategic shift he has chosen for Facebook, he is stubbornly focused on turning it into a metaverse company. Other tech billionaires may lash out at dissent, but Zuckerberg remains stoic, tuning out the noise to give earnest interviews and presentations about his virtual-reality vision. Read more
If chosen, Rishi Sunak would be first UK PM of Indian origin
Rishi Sunak looks set to become Britain's next prime minister after his rival Boris Johnson quit the race, admitting that he could no longer unite their party following one of the most turbulent periods in British political history. Read more
Kerala govt vs Guv row intensifies after CM's new salvo
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that thedirectiveof Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that Vice-Chancellors of nine universities should resign by Monday need not be followed as the directive was 'unlawful'. Read more
Explained: Why India got 3 byes after Kohli was bowled in match vs Pakistan
An unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli led India to a stunning win over their traditional rivalPakistan to supercharge their bid for a first Twenty20 World Cup crown since 2007 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Read more
Former Biocon Vice-Chairman John Shaw passes away
John Shaw, the husband of Biocon head Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passed away on Monday, a company spokeswoman confirmed. The former vice-chairman of the biotech giant had stepped down from his position last year due to health concerns. Read more
'Biryani spices reducing male sex drive': TMC leader orders shutting down of shops in Bengal
Former North Bengal development minister Rabindra Nath Ghosh, who is currently the chairman of Trinamool Congress (TMC)-run Cooch Behar municipality, has directed closure of two unlicensed outlets selling biryani allegedly using spices that were reducing male sex drive. Read more
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari seen with TMC leaders in Birbhum, triggers speculation
The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari was seen with two TMC councillors of Suri municipality at a Kali temple here sparking off speculations. Read more
Three persons kill man after scuffle over 'staring' at one of them in Mumbai
A 28-year-old man was killed allegedly by three persons following a fight over staring at one of them in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday. Read more
Zuckerberg should focus on the midterms, not the Metaverse
You have to hand it to Mark Zuckerberg. In the face of criticism about the radical strategic shift he has chosen for Facebook, he is stubbornly focused on turning it into a metaverse company. Other tech billionaires may lash out at dissent, but Zuckerberg remains stoic, tuning out the noise to give earnest interviews and presentations about his virtual-reality vision. Read more