DH Evening Brief: Ex-cop kills 22 kids, 12 others in Thai mass shooting; French author Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Literature Prize
updated: Oct 06 2022, 18:09 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Ex-cop kills 22 children, 12 others in Thai mass shooting
A former policeman killed 34 people including 22 children in a gun rampage at a daycare centre in Thailand on Thursday, later shooting dead his wife and child at their home before turning his weapon on himself, police officials said. Read more
Nobel Prize in Literature goes to French author Annie Ernaux
French author Annie Ernaux was awarded this year's Nobel Prize in literature for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory,” the Swedish Academy said on Thursday. Read more
3 kids die, 11 hospitalised in Tamil Nadu orphanage due to food poisoning
Three boys died and 11 others are undergoing treatment in the government hospital following suspected food poisoning at a home for destitute in nearby Tirupur on Thursday, officials said. Read more
'No country should get such President': Congress leader stokes controversy
Congress leader Udit Raj stoked a controversy after hetweetedthat 'nocountry should get such a President' referring to President Droupadi Murmu. After facing flak from BJP leaders, Raj clarified that the statement had nothing to do with Congress. Read more
Sonia Gandhi walked just half a km and left: CM Bommai
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s participation in the Bharat Jodo march in Karnataka would have no impact on the BJP, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, slyly pointing out that she walked for just half a km. Read more
Airtel to give 5G benefits to 4G users till full rollout
Bharti Airtel on Thursday unveiled its 5G Plus service in India. The company announced that the existing customers with 4G tariff plans will get free upgrade to 5G service until Airtel completes the full rollout. Read more
Soon, passengers can fly with their pet dogs, cats on Akasa Air
The country's new scheduled airline Akasa Air is "well capitalised" and will allow carrying of domesticated dogs and cats onboard along with passengers from November, according to its senior executives. Read more
Killing of Sikh family in US sends shock waves in native village in Punjab
The killing of four members of a Sikh family after they were kidnapped in the US state of California sent shock waves in their village here on Thursday and the villagers demanded exemplary punishment for the culprit. Read more
Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka; See Pics
https://www.deccanherald.com/dh-galleries/photos/sonia-gandhi-joins-bharat-jodo-yatra-in-karnataka-see-pics-1151081#1Amid cheers and sloganeering by party workers, Congress interim presidentSoniaGandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on October 6.See pics