DH Evening Brief: Article 370 can't be restored, says Azad; 'Why did you backstab us?' Aaditya asks Shinde, rebels
updated: Sep 11 2022, 18:07 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Article 370 can't be restored, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who broke his five-decade-long association with the Congress last month, Sunday said Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and was revoked in August 2019, can't be restored.
'Why did you backstab us?' Aaditya asks Shinde, rebels
Even as the real Shiv sena question remains unresolved in the Supreme Court, the rift between the Shinde group and Uddhav's faction has turned into an icy silence. broken every now and then by a sharp statement.
India mourns Queen Elizabeth II's death, many question government decision
As India observes state mourning on Sunday over Queen Elizabeth II's death, many people questioned the decision after the government's attempts to remove "symbols of slavery" by rechristening the Rajpath and unveiling a new naval ensign drawing inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji.
Explained: AAP's tussle with BJP & L-G and alleged 'scams'
The ongoing tussle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that escalated after AAP minister Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, has now turned into a battle of words and charges after the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Corruption, B'luru infra to make K'taka Assembly stormy
The ten-day long monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature that will begin at Vidhana Soudha fromMonday, is likely to be stormy, as opposition parties have geared up to corner the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government on a host of issues like corruption charges, alleged scams, rains, and infrastructure woes among others.
After shows cancelled, Kamra dares VHP to condemn Godse
Days after his shows at a Gurugram bar were called off following threats by right-wing organisations, stand-up comic Kunal Kamra on Sunday wrote an open letter to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), challenging it to condemn Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.
Cong sends Surya dosas after viral video during floods
Days after Tejasvi Surya faced flak by Opposition parties for visiting and promoting dosas and 'Uppittu' from a popular eatery in Bengaluru while the city was inundated amid rains, the Congress went a step further and sent the Bangalore South MP 10 dosas from restaurants across the city to take a stand against his actions.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
