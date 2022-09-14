DH Evening Brief: Flyers hurt as Air India plane catches fire in Muscat; Goa Cong strength decimated to 3 after 8 MLAs join BJP
DH Evening Brief: Flyers hurt as Air India plane catches fire in Muscat; Goa Cong strength decimated to 3 after 8 MLAs join BJP
updated: Sep 14 2022, 18:00 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Smoke billows from Kochi-bound Air India flight in Muscat; some flyers injured
Some passengers were injured after smoke started billowing out of an Air India Express' Muscat to Kochi flight IX 442, with 141 passengers on board, at Muscat International Airport on Wednesday. Read more
Congress strength decimated to 3 in Goa after 8 MLAs switch to BJP
In yet another setback to Congress in Goa, a group of eight MLAs led by Michael Lobo, who was removed from post of leader of opposition, joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday. Read more
'Bharat Jodo' pushed BJP to fast-track 'Operation Kichad': Congress on Goa debacle
Congress on Wednesday sought to project a strong face in the midst of eight of its Goa MLAs defecting to the BJP, claiming that the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra has rattled the saffron party while AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal found fault with the party for not being able to save itself. Read more
SC allows BCCI to modify mandatory cooling off period for office bearers
SC allows BCCI's plea for modification of its constitution on mandatory cooling off period and tenure of its office bearers. Read more
Moonlighting not ethically right for full-time employees: IBM
Amid the brouhaha over moonlighting in India, Cloud Major IBM on Wednesday made it clear that the practice is not ethical and the company does not promote such behaviour at the workplace. Read more
New law soon to make Kannada 'legally mandatory', says Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Assembly on Wednesday that a new law to make Kannada "legally mandatory" and increase the usage of the language will be introduced. Read more
In Pics | Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru
In the aftermath of heavy rains leading to flood-like situations in Bengaluru, the demolition of apartments built illegally in different parts of the city is in full swing. See photos here
Police could have opened fire on violent BJP protesters, but govt exercised restraint: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said police could have opened fire on “violent” BJP protesters during its march to the state secretariat, but the government exercised “maximum” restraint. Read more
President Droupadi Murmu to join 500 world leaders at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
President Droupadi Murmu will be among an estimated 500 world leaders and foreign dignitaries, including kings and queens and heads of state and government, who will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Read more
Hindi not a competitor but a 'friend' of regional languages, says Amit Shah
Hindi language is not a competitor but a "friend" of all the other languages in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Wednesday as he denounced the "disinformation" campaign to pit Hindi against regional languages. He underlined the need to strengthen regional languages by keeping Hindi together. Read more
