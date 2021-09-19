DH Evening Brief: September 19, 2021

The Congress announced on Sunday thatCharanjitSinghChannihas been elected as the leader of the Punjab Congress Legislative Party (CLP), paving the way for his appointment as the chief minister. Read more
Foreign tourists may soon be allowed to visit India
With the Covid-19 situation easing in India, the government is mulling reopening the country for foreign tourists over a year after the doors were shut in March 2020. Read more
Congress leaning 'Left' to recruit young talent?
Speculation is rife in the Congress over the induction of CPI leader and former JNU President Kanhaiya Kumar into the party. Another leader who is expected to join is Jignesh Mevani, MLA in Gujarat, as Congress leaders indicate that this is not the first time that Left leaders will be joining the party. Read more
In Pics | Top contenders to replace Ravi Shastri as India head coach
Ravi Shastriin a recentinterview hinted at a possible exit from the Indian cricket team."I believe one thing – never overstay your welcome. And I would say that, in terms of what I wanted to get out of the side, I've over-achieved. To beat Australia away and to lead the series in England in a Covid year? It is the most satisfying momentof my four decades in cricket," Shastri said. As the 59-year-old gears up to step down, here isa look at the top contenders tosucceed him as India head coach. See pics
How two Bengaluru inspectors walked into ACB bribe trap
A dispute over a five-acre plot of land near the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) hasclaimed the scalp oftwo police inspectors in nine months. In both cases, the inspectors were reportedly caught taking bribes from the landowner. Read more
Will Dhoni and Raina contribute to CSK's success? | IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians SWOT Analysis
Phase 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 gets underway in the United Arab Emirates. The first match of the UAE leg of the IPL sees defending champions Mumbai Indians take on three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Read more
Terrorists didn’t change the world, we did
The world changed on 9/11 — this sentiment was expressed again during the recentcommemorationsof the World Trade Center attacks. But the world did not change on September 11, 2001. Nor did the mass-murderers of al-Qaeda ever possess the power to change the world. Read more
Elon Musk soars while Jeff Bezos sues in the new space race
Space races are supposed to be won in engineering labs or up in orbit. Thanks to Jeff Bezos, the next one might be won in a courtroom or regulator’s office. Read more
End of the road: Why auto giants quit India
When someone bought a Chevrolet Cruze or a Ford Fiesta, it was based on trust in a solid American car with proven credentials. There was also a bit of a cult and fan following with models such as these. Read more
SpaceX capsule with first all-civilian crew safely splashes down in Atlantic
SpaceX capsule on Sunday safely splashed down in Atlantic off Florida in the US with first all-civilian crew ever launched to orbit, according to a statement by the mission. Read more
