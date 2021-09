Ravi Shastri in a recent interview hinted at a possible exit from the Indian cricket team. "I believe one thing – never overstay your welcome. And I would say that, in terms of what I wanted to get out of the side, I've over-achieved. To beat Australia away and to lead the series in England in a Covid year? It is the most satisfying moment of my four decades in cricket," Shastri said. As the 59-year-old gears up to step down, here is a look at the top contenders to succeed him as India head coach.