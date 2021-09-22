DH Evening Brief: September 22, 2021

Covishield added to UK travel advisory, but Indians to follow ‘non-vaccinated’ rules
The UK government on Wednesday clarified that while it has included AstraZeneca Covishield in its international travel advisory of approved formulations, Indians would be required to follow rules set out for non-vaccinated travellers. Read more
India to target children for Covid-19 vaccine from October
All Indian children aged 12 or older will become eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations from next month, when drug maker Cadila Healthcare launches its ZyCoV-D product, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Read more
Bommanahalli fire: BBMP bars apartment owners from renovating balcony
In the wake of the tragic fire incident that killed two persons in an apartment in South Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has woken up to the unchecked modifications to such dwellings and restricted the owners from renovating the balcony after obtaining the Occupancy Certificate (OC). Read more
Centre may reduce gap between Covishield doses sold privately
India is likely to allow a smaller gap between AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses for inoculations being carried out privately, in line with a court order, two sources toldReuters. Read more
Cab driver held for allegedly raping Bengaluru woman
A woman has alleged that she was raped by a cab driver in Murugeshpalya of Jeevan Bima Nagar in East Bengaluru in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Jeevan Bima Nagar police nabbed the driver after the womanfiled a complaint. Read more
In Pics: 10 most unusual jobs in the World
From Body Part Model, Sleep Intern to Armpit Sniffer, here we take a look at some of the most unusual jobs in the World. See pics
India likely to block Chinese investment in LIC IPO
New Delhi wants to block Chinese investors from buying shares in insurance giant Life Insurance Corp (LIC) which is due to go public, four senior government officials and a banker toldReuters, underscoring tensions between the two nations. Read more
SC rejects Centre's plea to defer NDA exams for women
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it cannot dash the hope and aspirations of women candidates to join defence services through the NDA by delaying it for one year. Read more
Kohli may be removed as RCB captain before season end
There's a possibility that Virat Kohli could be removed as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) mid-way through the ongoing UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a former India cricketer has said. Read more
Dalit family asked to pay Rs 25,000 after 2-year-old enters Koppal temple, 5 held
Five people have been arrested for allegedly seeking to fine a Dalit family of Rs 25,000 for "purification" of the Hanuman temple in Miyapur village in the district after their two-year-old son entered it, police said on Wednesday. Read more
SRH's player T Natarajan tests Covid positive; match against DC to go ahead as scheduled
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer TNatarajanhas tested positive for Covid-19 but the team's IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday will go ahead as scheduled, the BCCI said. Read more
Pakistan minister says threat to New Zealand cricket team originated in India
A threat to New Zealand's cricket team that prompted them to call off a tour of Pakistan came in an email that originated in India, Pakistan's information Minister said on Wednesday. Read more
Covid-19 vaccination is not PM Narendra Modi’s personal gift
The countrywide vaccination drive against Covid-19 risks turning into a political programme if it gets associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a politician or a person at every stage and in every aspect. A record 23.1 million vaccinations were done on September 17, Modi’s birthday and the programme was turned into a political vaccine mela, touted as a ‘birthday gift’ to the nation. But vaccination is a national programme that uses public resources in the form of government personnel, money and facilities owned by the State, and should not be commandeered and tethered to a party or a person. The country had a 30-day average of 7 million doses before the birthday bash, and it suddenly tripled on that day, with BJP-ruled states multiplying the vaccinations by up to 15 times. Read more
Covishield added to UK travel advisory, but Indians to follow ‘non-vaccinated’ rules
The UK government on Wednesday clarified that while it has included AstraZeneca Covishield in its international travel advisory of approved formulations, Indians would be required to follow rules set out for non-vaccinated travellers. Read more
India to target children for Covid-19 vaccine from October
All Indian children aged 12 or older will become eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations from next month, when drug maker Cadila Healthcare launches its ZyCoV-D product, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Read more
Bommanahalli fire: BBMP bars apartment owners from renovating balcony
In the wake of the tragic fire incident that killed two persons in an apartment in South Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has woken up to the unchecked modifications to such dwellings and restricted the owners from renovating the balcony after obtaining the Occupancy Certificate (OC). Read more
Centre may reduce gap between Covishield doses sold privately
India is likely to allow a smaller gap between AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses for inoculations being carried out privately, in line with a court order, two sources toldReuters. Read more
Cab driver held for allegedly raping Bengaluru woman
A woman has alleged that she was raped by a cab driver in Murugeshpalya of Jeevan Bima Nagar in East Bengaluru in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Jeevan Bima Nagar police nabbed the driver after the womanfiled a complaint. Read more
In Pics: 10 most unusual jobs in the World
From Body Part Model, Sleep Intern to Armpit Sniffer, here we take a look at some of the most unusual jobs in the World. See pics
India likely to block Chinese investment in LIC IPO
New Delhi wants to block Chinese investors from buying shares in insurance giant Life Insurance Corp (LIC) which is due to go public, four senior government officials and a banker toldReuters, underscoring tensions between the two nations. Read more
SC rejects Centre's plea to defer NDA exams for women
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it cannot dash the hope and aspirations of women candidates to join defence services through the NDA by delaying it for one year. Read more
Kohli may be removed as RCB captain before season end
There's a possibility that Virat Kohli could be removed as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) mid-way through the ongoing UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a former India cricketer has said. Read more
Dalit family asked to pay Rs 25,000 after 2-year-old enters Koppal temple, 5 held
Five people have been arrested for allegedly seeking to fine a Dalit family of Rs 25,000 for "purification" of the Hanuman temple in Miyapur village in the district after their two-year-old son entered it, police said on Wednesday. Read more
SRH's player T Natarajan tests Covid positive; match against DC to go ahead as scheduled
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer TNatarajanhas tested positive for Covid-19 but the team's IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday will go ahead as scheduled, the BCCI said. Read more
Pakistan minister says threat to New Zealand cricket team originated in India
A threat to New Zealand's cricket team that prompted them to call off a tour of Pakistan came in an email that originated in India, Pakistan's information Minister said on Wednesday. Read more
Covid-19 vaccination is not PM Narendra Modi’s personal gift
The countrywide vaccination drive against Covid-19 risks turning into a political programme if it gets associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a politician or a person at every stage and in every aspect. A record 23.1 million vaccinations were done on September 17, Modi’s birthday and the programme was turned into a political vaccine mela, touted as a ‘birthday gift’ to the nation. But vaccination is a national programme that uses public resources in the form of government personnel, money and facilities owned by the State, and should not be commandeered and tethered to a party or a person. The country had a 30-day average of 7 million doses before the birthday bash, and it suddenly tripled on that day, with BJP-ruled states multiplying the vaccinations by up to 15 times. Read more