DH Evening Brief: Rajasthan Cong MLAs say decision on CM should've consensus; Ghulam Nabi Azad launches new party
DH Evening Brief: Rajasthan Cong MLAs say decision on CM should've consensus; Ghulam Nabi Azad launches new party
updated: Sep 26 2022, 18:33 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
High-command decision on CM should have consensus: Rajasthan Congress MLAs
Congress's chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi on Monday said the party MLAs have no objection to whoever is made the chief minister, but the final decision of the high-command should be agreeable to them. Read more
Month after quitting Congress, Azad forms Democratic Azad Party
Nearly a month after his exit from the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday announced the name of his new party and the organization’s flag in Jammu. Read more
13 dead including 7 children in school shooting in Russia
A gunman killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said. Read more
Jacqueline Fernandes granted interim bail in money laundering case involving conman Sukesh
A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Read more
CoWIN, Aarogya Setu to be repurposed into India's health apps
The Centre is planning to repurpose two main pillars of nation's digital health systems that were used to track Covid-19 - CoWIN and Aarogya Setu - as India's health application. Read more
Guests made to show Aadhar cards to gain entry to dining hall at UP wedding
While an Aadhar card is mostly used as proof of identity to gain entry inside airports or similar heavily secured areas, entry to a wedding dinner doesn’t usually need the UIDAI’s individual identification. Read more
TN Police continue action against PFI, SDPI cadres over Molotov cocktail attacks
The Tamil Nadu Police continued its crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) cadres on Monday over the alleged Molotov cocktail attacks. Read more
Apple begins manufacturing iPhone 14 in India
Apple Inc on Monday announced that it has begun manufacturing the latest flagship model, iPhone 14 at a facility owned by its contract manufacturer Foxconn at Sriperumbudur near here. The move comes as a big boost to the ‘Make in India’ programme of the Union Government which has been wooing electronics giants across the world to manufacture their products in India. Read more
High-command decision on CM should have consensus: Rajasthan Congress MLAs
Congress's chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi on Monday said the party MLAs have no objection to whoever is made the chief minister, but the final decision of the high-command should be agreeable to them. Read more
Month after quitting Congress, Azad forms Democratic Azad Party
Nearly a month after his exit from the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday announced the name of his new party and the organization’s flag in Jammu. Read more
13 dead including 7 children in school shooting in Russia
A gunman killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said. Read more
Jacqueline Fernandes granted interim bail in money laundering case involving conman Sukesh
A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Read more
CoWIN, Aarogya Setu to be repurposed into India's health apps
The Centre is planning to repurpose two main pillars of nation's digital health systems that were used to track Covid-19 - CoWIN and Aarogya Setu - as India's health application. Read more
Guests made to show Aadhar cards to gain entry to dining hall at UP wedding
While an Aadhar card is mostly used as proof of identity to gain entry inside airports or similar heavily secured areas, entry to a wedding dinner doesn’t usually need the UIDAI’s individual identification. Read more
TN Police continue action against PFI, SDPI cadres over Molotov cocktail attacks
The Tamil Nadu Police continued its crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) cadres on Monday over the alleged Molotov cocktail attacks. Read more
Apple begins manufacturing iPhone 14 in India
Apple Inc on Monday announced that it has begun manufacturing the latest flagship model, iPhone 14 at a facility owned by its contract manufacturer Foxconn at Sriperumbudur near here. The move comes as a big boost to the ‘Make in India’ programme of the Union Government which has been wooing electronics giants across the world to manufacture their products in India. Read more