DH Evening Brief: September 27, 2021

  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 19:13 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
    RSS leaders support weekly over allegations on Amazon, seeks government probe

    Describing the allegations made byPanchjanya, a journal with RSS leanings, against the American multinational company Amazon as serious, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has demanded that the government investigate the whole matter.

    Can't treat young doctors as football in game of power, SC tells Centre on last-minute changes in NEET SS exam

    The Supreme Court on Monday took an exception to last-minute changes in examinationpattern for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for super speciality courses, by telling the Centre that it cannot treat young doctors as a football in a game of power.

    Congress an irrelevant, rotting puddle: TMC mouthpiece

    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) gave a clear indication through an editorial in its party mouthpiece that it aims to be in the drivers' seat of the proposed anti-BJP alliance. It dubbed the Congress as a "rotting puddle" and stated that the Mamata Banerjee-led partycould play the role which the Congress used to play against BJP in national politics.

    In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

    The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Thursday appealed to the people of the country to join the Bharat Bandh on September 27 against the Centre's three contentious farm laws.

    Bhabanipur bypoll: Guns come out on last day of canvassing, Dilip Ghosh heckled by TMC supporters

    Tension escalatedon the last day of the election campaign for the Bhabanipur assembly seat bypoll — to be held on September 30 —on Monday as Trinamool Congress supporters allegedly physically harassed former BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh while he was campaigning for Priyanka Tibrewal who is pitted against Mamata Banerjee.

    Building collapse in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

    A three-storeybuildingrented out to 'Namma Metro' construction workers near the city's Lakkasandra area, collapsed on Monday, police sources said.

    Taliban bans hairdressers from shaving, trimming beards

    The Taliban have banned hairdressers in Afghanistan's Helmand province from shaving or trimming beards, saying it breaches their interpretation of Islamic law, the BBC reported.

    I control the police: Tripura CM Biplab Deb tells govt officers to not worry about contempt of court

    Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asked government officers not to worry about contempt of court as it was not easy to send someone to jail because he "controlled" the police.

    Covid-19 cut life expectancy by most since World War II: Study

    The Covid-19 pandemic reduced life expectancy in 2020 by the largest amount since World War II, according to a study published on Monday by Oxford University, with the life expectancy of American men dropping by more than two years.

    PM launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, says it can bring revolutionary changes

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, under which a digital health ID will be provided to citizens that will carry their health records, and said it has the potential to bring revolutionary changes in healthcare.

    Backlog of Covid-19 deaths surfaces in Bengaluru

    Covid-19 deaths from the brutal second wave and beyond in Bengaluru that were not made public by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are now slowly making it to official bulletins, creating problems for the civic body.