DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu speaks on body shaming, women's safety and more

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 28 2021, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 08:14 ist
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. Credit: AFP File Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

In this episode of DH Radio, Nina C George chats with Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu about a host of topics including how she overcame being a victim of body shaming, women's safety, transgender rights and more...

Listen in...

