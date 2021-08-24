An expert panel under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has warned that the third wave of Covid-19 may peak in October.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'
Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study
America's tallest man dies at age 38
IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair
In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction
Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe
The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return
Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May
Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?
The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan