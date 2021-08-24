DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Aug 24 2021, 06:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 06:06 ist

An expert panel under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has warned that the third wave of Covid-19 may peak in October.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
DH Toon
Cartoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

America's tallest man dies at age 38

America's tallest man dies at age 38

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction

In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

 