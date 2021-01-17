DH Toon | Bruised, sledged, unyielding: Farmers to protest on Republic Day

DH Toon | Bruised, unyielding: Farmers continue protest

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 17 2021, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 08:02 ist

Ten lakh farmers will take part in the Kisan Republic Day Parade in the national capital on January 26, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Samiti (AIKSCC) convener Yogendra Yadav has said.

