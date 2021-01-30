DH Toon | Covid-19: 'The buck stops here'

DH Toon | Covid-19: 'The buck stops here'

Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 30 2021, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 08:33 ist

With the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrating how a healthcare crisis can transform into an economic and social crisis, the Economic Survey 2020-21 has recommended an increase in public spending on healthcare services from the existing level of 1% to 2.5-3% of the GDP.

