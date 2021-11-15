DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 15 2021, 04:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 04:45 ist

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the cow as well as its dung and urine can strengthen an individual's economy and make the country financially capable.

The government has developed cow sanctuaries and shelters but it will not work alone and requires participation of society, he said at 'Shakti 2021', a convention of women veterinarians organised by Indian Veterinary Association.

Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India News
Cows
DH Toon

