DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the cow as well as its dung and urine can strengthen an individual's economy and make the country financially capable.
The government has developed cow sanctuaries and shelters but it will not work alone and requires participation of society, he said at 'Shakti 2021', a convention of women veterinarians organised by Indian Veterinary Association.
