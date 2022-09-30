DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2022, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 00:46 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a blitzkrieg event inaugurated the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. This was one of the three major events attended by the Prime Minister on the first day of his two-day visit to poll-bound home state Gujarat.

National Games
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Indian economy

What's Brewing

