DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 10 2022, 03:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 03:21 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

It is not just the fate of 6,944 candidates in 690 seats that will be known when the counting of votes in five states will be conducted on Thursday but also the future political course in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections as several parties are waiting with bated breath for the outcome.

