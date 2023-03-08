DH Toon | Holi Hai!

DH Toon | Holi Hai!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 08 2023, 03:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 03:51 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Bharatiya Janata Party continued to attack Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the United Kingdom, fielding union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur to launch an attack on him for his recent interview with a foreign journalist association. Thakur said that Gandhi was “maligning” India on foreign soil to hide the failures of his party. 

BJP
Congress 
Rahul Gandhi
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

