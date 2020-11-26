DH Toon | In new Parliament, will Gandhi be replaced?

DH Toon | In new Parliament, will Gandhi statue be replaced?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 26 2020, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 07:52 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for a new Parliament building in the first half of December, sources said.

The sources further said that around five statues, including that of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhim Rao Ambedkar, in the Parliament complex are also likely to be relocated temporarily due to the construction work and they will be reinstalled at prominent places within the new complex once the project is completed.

Read more

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Parliament
Narendra Modi
Mahatma Gandhi
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

DH Toon | In new Parliament, will Gandhi be replaced?

DH Toon | In new Parliament, will Gandhi be replaced?

Grammy nominations 2021: Snubs, quirks and twists

Grammy nominations 2021: Snubs, quirks and twists

Even in a pandemic, the billionaires are winning

Even in a pandemic, the billionaires are winning

The difficulties of being a ‘Suitable Boy’

The difficulties of being a ‘Suitable Boy’

What is period poverty?

What is period poverty?

Diego Maradona's legend shaped by his Hand of God

Diego Maradona's legend shaped by his Hand of God

 