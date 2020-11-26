DH Toon | In new Parliament, will Gandhi statue be replaced?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for a new Parliament building in the first half of December, sources said.
The sources further said that around five statues, including that of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhim Rao Ambedkar, in the Parliament complex are also likely to be relocated temporarily due to the construction work and they will be reinstalled at prominent places within the new complex once the project is completed.
