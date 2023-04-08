DH Toon | In pursuit of hi(story) writers

DH Toon | In pursuit of hi(story) writers

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 08 2023, 06:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 06:57 ist

The new history and political science textbooks prescribed by the NCERT for senior and senior secondary classes will present a new history, and in some cases even no history.

The recent changes in textbooks have not been made to please or offend anyone, rather these are purely based on the recommendations made by experts, said NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani.

Read More...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
Cartoon
history
NCERT
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

Project Tiger must take stronger strides

Project Tiger must take stronger strides

 