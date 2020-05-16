DH Toon: Is it too late now, PM Modi?

DH Toon: Is it too late now, PM Modi?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 16 2020, 07:32 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 07:32 ist

The Centre on Thursday said it will provide free foodgrains to about eight crore migrant workers who do not have ration cards and subsequently make the document portable to enable them to buy foodgrains anywhere in the country.

