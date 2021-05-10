DH Toon | Lancet slams Modi govt's Covid-19 management

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 10 2021, 07:03 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 07:03 ist

The Narendra Modi government on Saturday came under sharp attack from Lancet medical journal, which blamed the government for precipitating the public health crisis caused by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Quoting an estimate made by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the journal in an editorial said India may witness more than one million Covid-19 deaths by August 1 and if that outcome were to happen, the Modi government would be responsible for presiding over a self-inflicted national catastrophe.

Earlier, former PM Manmohan Singh had written a letter to PM Modi on how to expand the country's vaccination drive. Instead of receiving a reply from Modi, Dr Singh's letter was met with a sharp reply from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Narendra Modi
Lancet
Manmohan Singh
COVID-19
Coronavirus

