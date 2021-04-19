History shall be kinder if...: Harsh Vardhan's sharp retort to Manmohan Singh

A day after former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh wrote to the PM Modi, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday responded sharply to his five-point letter on the Covid-19 situation in the country. He blamed the congress government for spreading misinformation on the pandemic and the vaccine.

"History shall be kinder to you Dr Manmohan Singh ji if your offer of ‘constructive cooperation’ and valuable advice was followed by your @INCIndia leaders as well in such extraordinary times," Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet attaching his response in a letter.

History shall be kinder to you Dr Manmohan Singh ji if your offer of ‘constructive cooperation’ and valuable advice was followed by your @INCIndia leaders as well in such extraordinary times ! Here’s my reply to your letter to Hon’ble PM Sh @narendramodi ji 👍 @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/IJcz3aL2mo — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 19, 2021

He added that Congress leaders' stand on the whole pandemic and vaccines have led to below average coverage of vaccination for senior citizens.

"While you understand importance of vaccination... people in responsible positions in your party as well as in state govt formed by your party do not seem to share your view," his letter read.

He also claimed that Manmohan Singh's letter was full of "factual inaccuracies" as the government had already taken the steps outlined by him.

Read | Manmohan's five-point prescription to Modi to ramp up vaccination

Singh’s letter came a day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC), at a meeting chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, described the Modi government’s Covid-19 strategy as “colossal mismanagement” and accused the Prime Minister of being busy campaigning, instead of coordinating the war against the pandemic.

“The key to our fight against Covid-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated,” Singh said in his letter to Modi.

Read: India's Covid-19 positivity rate doubles to 16.69% in 12 days

The former Prime Minister asked Modi to publicise firm orders for vaccines with pharma companies for the next six months and inform the states about the expected supply based on a transparent formula.

He also asked the prime minister to invoke the compulsory licensing provisions in the law to ensure that a maximum number of companies produce vaccines.

More to follow...