DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

Sajith Kumar
  • Sep 18 2021, 06:30 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday and birthday greetings poured in from President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and various leaders across parties while BJP leaders hailed his leadership. 

