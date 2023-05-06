DH Toon | Modi invokes 'The Kerala Story' in Karnataka, hails it for bringing out terror conspiracies

The Kerala Story, the hotly debated film on conversion, was at the centre of national discourse on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi crediting it for bringing out terror conspiracies and using it to attack the Congress during a rally in Karnataka.

As the multilingual film premiered across theatres to mixed reviews, polarising audience reactions and protests in some places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Kerala High Court refused to stay the release and said the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole.

In a rally in Ballari in poll-bound Karnataka, the prime minister said, “Such a beautiful state of the country, where people are hardworking and talented. The Kerala Story film brings out terror conspiracies happening in that state."

Read more