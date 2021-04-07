DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise

DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2021, 06:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 06:31 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

A high voter turnout of 65 per cent to over 82 per cent was recorded in assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal on Tuesday, with the Congress along with its allies like the DMK locked in a keen contest to regain turf in South India.

Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021
