A high voter turnout of 65 per cent to over 82 per cent was recorded in assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal on Tuesday, with the Congress along with its allies like the DMK locked in a keen contest to regain turf in South India.
DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise
Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes
'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'
Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down
Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands
Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm
In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls
When patients choose to end their lives
Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator
What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out