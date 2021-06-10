DH Toon | Petrol price to reach space before Bezos?

DH Toon | Petrol price to reach space before Bezos?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jun 10 2021, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 06:50 ist
Cartoon by Sajith Kumar

Petrol prices have soared to record highs all over India, crossing the Rs100-mark, something that was previously unthinkable. Diesel prices, in fact, are also nearing the Rs 100-mark in a few towns in Rajasthan.

On Monday, Jeff Bezos announced that he would join the winner of the Blue Origin space flight auction, which is all set to lift off next month. The New Shepard aircraft will head for outer space on July 20, the same day Apollo 11 landed on the moon.

