DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jan 04 2022, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 06:52 ist

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday caused a stir as he trained guns on PM Modi, saying that he was arrogant when questioned about farmers' protest.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Satya Pal Malik
DH Toon
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

RBI allows limited offline digital payments

RBI allows limited offline digital payments

Man hosts baby shower for pregnant Persian cats

Man hosts baby shower for pregnant Persian cats

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

 