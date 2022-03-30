DH Toon | Putin or Modi: Who to blame for fuel prices?

DH Toon | Putin or Modi: Who is to blame for fuel price hike?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 30 2022, 04:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 04:51 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

In what seems to be the new normal, fuel prices went up for the seventh time in eight days on Tuesday morning.

Petrol price on Tuesday crossed Rs 100 a litre mark after rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre and 70 paise in case of diesel, taking the total increase in rates in one week to Rs 4.80 per litre.

