DH Toon | Putin or Modi: Who is to blame for fuel price hike?

In what seems to be the new normal, fuel prices went up for the seventh time in eight days on Tuesday morning.
Petrol price on Tuesday crossed Rs 100 a litre mark after rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre and 70 paise in case of diesel, taking the total increase in rates in one week to Rs 4.80 per litre.
DH Toon | Putin or Modi: Who to blame for fuel prices?
