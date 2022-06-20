DH Toon | Sweeping the 'elephant in the room' under the carpet

The central government’s announcement that it would recruit 10 lakh people in ministries and departments over the next one-and-a-half years has arisen from the realisation that the employment situation in the country has gone from bad to worse. Even when the economy was in better health in the initial years of the government, the growth was jobless, or at least ‘jobs-lite’.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet
Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis
A look at power father-child duos in politics
Father's Day: my dad, my hero
How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?
The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse
Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole
Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms
Grandma knows best!