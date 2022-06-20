DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

DH Toon | Sweeping the 'elephant in the room' under the carpet

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 20 2022, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 07:40 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The central government’s announcement that it would recruit 10 lakh people in ministries and departments over the next one-and-a-half years has arisen from the realisation that the employment situation in the country has gone from bad to worse. Even when the economy was in better health in the initial years of the government, the growth was jobless, or at least ‘jobs-lite’.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Jobs
Agnipath

What's Brewing

