DH Toon | The more the merrier!

According to the United Nations Population Fund's latest data, India has surpassed China to become the world's most populous nation with 142.86 crore people.
With India becoming the world’s most populous nation, a top UN expert said the big focus for the country now would be quick and effective investments in education, job creation, and gender equality that will yield demographic dividend and enable its large population to boost economic growth.
