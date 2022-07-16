DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament' after ban on 'unparliamentary' words in House

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 16 2022, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 08:26 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Opposition on Friday found fault with a direction from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat against holding protests in Parliament House complex, a day after objecting to a new booklet in which several words were declared unparliamentary.

