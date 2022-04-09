DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslim women

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 09 2022, 07:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 07:00 ist

A Hindu seer on camera threatened to "publicly kidnap and rape" Muslim women if members of their community (Muslims) tried to molest Hindu girls.

