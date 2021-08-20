DH Toon | We've crossed our 'endurance border'; horrific!

Domestic cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was increased by Rs 25 per cylinder - the second straight month of increase in rates. Subsidised LPG now costs Rs 859 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil companies.

This is the second straight month of a price increase. Rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1.

Non-subsidised LPG rates were increased on August 1 by the same proportion, and now the subsidised cooking gas prices have been raised. There is hardly any difference in the rate of subsidised and non-subsidised cooking gas.

