Domestic cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was increased by Rs 25 per cylinder - the second straight month of increase in rates. Subsidised LPG now costs Rs 859 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil companies.
This is the second straight month of a price increase. Rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1.
Non-subsidised LPG rates were increased on August 1 by the same proportion, and now the subsidised cooking gas prices have been raised. There is hardly any difference in the rate of subsidised and non-subsidised cooking gas.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon
New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills
10 places in India that are photographers' paradise
The story of India’s first transgender photojournalist
DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!
Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'