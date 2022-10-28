DH Toon | When Gandhiji on notes becomes a 'bad omen'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal on Wednesday for printing images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes triggered a bitter war of words between the ruling AAP and Opposition parties BJP and Congress.
The BJP leaders attacked Kejriwal alleging that his demand was an "attempt to cover up public assertions of his party leaders against Hindu deities", while the Congress demanded Delhi chief minister's resignation for allegedly violating secular principles of the Constitution.
