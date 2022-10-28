DH Toon: When Bapu on currency becomes a 'bad omen'

DH Toon | When Gandhiji on notes becomes a 'bad omen'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 28 2022, 05:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 05:57 ist

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal on Wednesday for printing images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes triggered a bitter war of words between the ruling AAP and Opposition parties BJP and Congress.

The BJP leaders attacked Kejriwal alleging that his demand was an "attempt to cover up public assertions of his party leaders against Hindu deities", while the Congress demanded Delhi chief minister's resignation for allegedly violating secular principles of the Constitution.

DH Toon
Arvind Kejriwal
Currency
Mahatma Gandhi
Jawaharlal Nehru

