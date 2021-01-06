Digestive issues reported in around 30% of severely infected Covid-19 patients after recovery, says hospital

Cough, fever, body ache, neurological symptoms, brain fog, poor appetite, fatigue, and shortness of breath are classic post-Covid-19 symptoms that require immediate attention. But, gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, digestive issues, swelling of the liver, low sugar, and pancreas problems are getting missed by people.

Around 30% of the severely infected critical patients and senior citizens who come out of the ICU after Covid-19 recovery get digestive issues, while youngsters may exhibit mild symptoms like diarrhoea.

A 30-year-old working professional from Mumbai was admitted to Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur due to hyper insulin secretion post Covid recovery.

She was repeatedly suffering from episodes of low blood sugar. Her sugar level was 40 mg/dL and she was thoroughly examined to rule out the presence of a pancreatic tumour.

It was confirmed that she suffered from a rare condition called autoimmune response wherein the body produces an extremely high amount of insulin and the patient gets repeated hypoglycemia, sweating, drop in sugar levels, and diarrhoea because of the Covid-19 and antibiotics.

Supportive treatment was given to her like monitoring her sugar on a daily basis with no medication. She was asked to go for regular follow-ups as the condition is likely to stay for three months. But if her sugar levels go below 30 mg/dL then she may get convulsion and even lose her life.

Coronavirus not only gives a tough time to respiratory health but even digestive issues may crop up post Covid recovery. The virus can replicate in the digestive tract after clearing the airways.

Dr Roy Patankar, gastroenterologist and director of Zen Multispecialty, said, "Many patients have reported post-Covid-19 problems wherein the liver enzymes go up owing to the swelling of the liver cells, effects on the pancreas and sugar going up as insulin production is low. Certain medications given during the treatment of Covid-19 have side-effects on the kidney too."

"Those patients who suffer from digestive issues post recovery will have to take adequate rest and drink a lot of fluids. Do not forget to load up on those vitamin C, D, and calcium supplements as suggested by the expert. Stick to a high fibre diet, take probiotics, and cut down on heavy fried foods. Do blood tests as recommended by your expert to manage serious complications," he added.

Dr Patankar adds, "Instead of concentrating only on the lungs post covid recovery and opting for breathing exercises, it is also essential to monitor the digestive health. Include fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in the diet, limiting foods with added sugar and fats. Chew your food properly, and stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water."