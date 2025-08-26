ED questions Mangaluru cooker blast case accused at Bengaluru prison

<p>Bengaluru: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday questioned a key accused in the Mangaluru cooker blast case, who is lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.</p><p>Top sources confirmed to DH that ED investigators were at the prison to question Mohammad Shariq during the day.</p><p>On August 5, ED’s Bengaluru Zonal Office had provisionally attached one movable property in the form of a bank balance of Rs 29,176, which was available in the account of Syed Yasin, one of the main accused in the case, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.</p>.'Muafi land' case: ED conducts searches in Punjab, Chandigarh in money laundering probe.<p>“The chargesheet filed in this case revealed that the auto rickshaw blast case at Mangaluru was a part of the plan of the ISIS, a terrorist organisation, to spread terror and wage war against the Government of India and to threaten the integrity and sovereignty of India."</p><p>“Investigations conducted revealed that the ISIS online handler named Colonel had given training over Wicker app/Telegram, etc. to the main accused Mohammad Shariq alias Premraj and other accused persons, to make improvised explosive device (IED)/bomb and also arranged funds through certain mule accounts and also through crypto currencies which were at times encashed by Syed Yasin and Mohammad Shariq, through PoS agents, for a commission and at some instances the encashed cryptocurrencies were routed through the fraudulently opened mule accounts in FINO Payments Bank,” the ED had said.</p><p>According to sources, the ED was trying to establish the source of funds encashed by Yasin and Shariq, by questioning the latter on Tuesday.</p><p>“The amounts totalling to Rs 2,86,008 were deposited by different cryptocurrency dealers in the mule accounts, and Rs 41,680 was collected in cash from PoS agents. The said amounts were utilised for the purchase of the items online to assemble the IED and for hiring hideouts in Mysuru city and other places, and also for conducting recce at various places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, and specifically the above-mentioned bomb was supposed to be planted at Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple. It had exploded in the autorickshaw as the bomb timer was set as 09 seconds instead of 90 minutes,” the ED had said.</p>