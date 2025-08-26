Menu
ED questions Mangaluru cooker blast case accused at Bengaluru prison

According to sources, the ED was trying to establish the source of funds encashed by Yasin and Shariq, by questioning the latter on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 14:40 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 14:40 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaED

