Draft drone rules: Here are the key changes proposed

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday released the updated Drone Rules, 2021, for public consultation.

The Drone Rules, 2021, will replace the UAS Rules 2021, which was released on March 12, 2021.

Key takeaways from the Draft Drone Rules, 2021:

> Safety features like ‘No permission – no take-off’, real-time tracking beacon, geo-fencing etc. will be notified in future. A six-month lead time will be provided for compliance.

> Digital sky platform shall be developed as a business-friendly single-window online system.

> There will be minimal human interface on the digital sky platform and most permissions will be self-generated.

> An interactive airspace map with green, yellow, and red zones will be displayed on the digital sky platform.

> Yellow zone reduced from 45 km to 12 km from the airport perimeter.

> Drone promotion council to be set up to facilitate a business-friendly regulatory regime.

> All drone training and testing to be carried out by an authorised drone school. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shall prescribe training requirements, oversee drone schools and provide pilot licences online.

> No flight permission will be required for up to 400 feet in green zones and up to 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12 km from the airport perimeter.

> No pilot licence will be required for micro drones (for non-commercial use), nano drone and for R&D organisations.

> There will be no restriction on drone operations by foreign-owned companies registered in India.

> Import of drones and drone components to be regulated by Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

> No security clearance will be required before any registration or licence issuance.

> There will be no requirement of a certificate of airworthiness, unique identification number, prior permission and remote pilot licence for R&D entities.

> The Coverage of drones under Drone Rules, 2021, will be increased from 300 kg to 500 kg. This will cover drone taxis also.

> The issuance of Certificate of Airworthiness will be delegated to the Quality Council of India and certification entities authorised by it.

> Manufacturers may generate their drone’s unique identification number on the digital sky platform through the self-certification route.

> An easier process has been prescribed for the transfer and deregistration of drones.

> Standard operating procedures and training procedure manuals will be prescribed by DGCA on the digital sky platform for self-monitoring by users. No approvals will be required unless there is a significant departure from the prescribed procedures.

> Maximum penalty under Drone Rules, 2021, will be reduced to Rs 1 lakh. This shall, however, not apply to penalties in respect of violation of other laws.

> Drone corridors will be developed for cargo deliveries.

